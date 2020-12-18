Take a tour around Super Nintendo World with Shigeru Miyamoto

This morning’s Nintendo Direct was promised to be a presentation showing off the new Super Nintendo World theme park in Universal Studios Japan.

It was, but we didn’t except it to be a tour from Shigeru Miyamto as he went around the various parts of the park. Not of all them but a look some of the never before seen parts like the Underground.









Miyamoto also explained how the armbands work with elements in the park, as well as connecting to your mobile. There was also a look as a new Mario toy called the TokoToko Mario which has Mario full articulated and walking – but requires no batteries.









The whole Direct is worth a watch just to see Miyamoto pull off some great dad jokes.