Takaya Imamura is leaving Nintendo after 32 years
Takaya Imamura is leaving Nintendo after 32 years to pursue work as a freelancer.
Imamura posted on social media a photo of him outside of Nintendo’s Kyoto’s headquarters saying it was his last day in the office and is sad to not be coming there anymore. (even though it’s mostly empty with everyone working at home).
Takaya Imamura is a name you might not have heard, but you’ve certainly seen his designs before. Imamura was a graphic designer on the original F-Zero and Star Fox including the designs for Captain Falcon and Fox McLoud. He was also the art director on The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask and created Tingle, everyone’s favourite wanna-be fairy.
its McCloud not McLoud makes me think of a fox yelling at things from outside his space ship. TORYAHHH!