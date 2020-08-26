Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure Pack brings RPG drumming fun to the Switch

Taiko no Tatsujin is getting a collection of drumming RPGs on the Switch later this year, Nintendo announced during its second Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase.

Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure Pack brings two 3DS games — retroactively titled Rhythmic Adventure 1 and Rhythmic Adventure 2 as they did not receive an English release — to the Switch in one package, mixing the series’ signature drumming action with RPG battle elements. The games each feature a full story mode, involving Don-chan’s wacky adventures through time and stopping world-ending threats — as happens when you’re a sentient drum.

The collection also features a classic Taiko Mode, consisting of over 130 songs to play along to the beat, with 6 new songs including “Pretender” by Official Hige Dandism and “Gurenge” from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. If you’re a big Taiko fan, you probably already know what that means.

Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure Pack is set to launch sometime toward the end of the year, with the release slated for “Winter” in the northern hemisphere, or Summer down south.