Tactics Ogre: Reborn has been officially revealed and coming this November

Perhaps one of the worst kept secrets in gaming this year, Square Enix have officially announced that Tactics Ogre: Reborn will be hitting Switch on November 11, bringing this decade old title back for another turn. Check out the announcement trailer for it below.

If all this is new to you, just know that this remake, is a based off the 2010 PlayStation Portable release, which itself was a remake of the 1995 Super Nintendo game, so full circle and all that.

The game takes place in the Valerian Isles, which are considered to the jewels of the Obero Sea and following many years conflict there, peace was established when one man rose to end the fighting, the Dynast-King and for 50 years, all was well, until he died.

The game is getting a physical release and a digital one, but the Digital Premium Edition will not be available for Switch. It just comes with the soundtrack, which SquareEnix are thinking might be sold on its own later.