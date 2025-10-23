System Shock Remake is coming to both Switch and Switch 2

Nightdive Studios have announced that System Shock Remake, which released elsewhere last year, is finally coming to Switch, months after the sequel did. But it will also come to Switch 2 at the same time, we just don’t know the date yet.

The game will offer full gyro support on both platforms, perfect for trying to get one by SHODAN and for Nintendo Switch 2 players, it will feature Mouse-Con support and run at 1080p 60FPS. In addition a number of community requested features are being added to the game as well, we don’t know exactly what they are though.

In a nice move the game will release on card for both Switch and Switch 2, no Game-Key to be found. If you want to check out the sequel now, which was released back in July in its remastered format, you can do that here.

Nightdive Studios have said that more information, including the release date will come soon, for now we do have the trailer.