System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster Coming to Switch
Nightdive Studios has announced that System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster is coming to the Nintendo Switch and other consoles (and PC obviously). The remaster of the 1999 classic was previously known as System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition. Its release on the Switch is also a newly revealed announcement.
While the exact release date hasn’t been confirmed, it will be officially announced during the Future Games Show on March 20.
Nightdive has a terrific track record with remasters—we can’t wait to see how it’s turned out. Here’s an older trailer with the old name from last year.
The original System Shock 2 revolutionized storytelling, atmosphere, and gameplay in the medium, inspiring a generation of titles to follow. It completely reshaped the way gaming audiences viewed the potential for storytelling in first-person games and went on to win over a dozen awards and “Game of The Year” recognitions.
It’s the year 2114. As you awake from cryo sleep on the FTL ship Von Braun, you are unable to remember who or where you are… and something has gone terribly wrong. Hybrid mutants and deadly robots roam the halls while the cries from the remaining crew reverberate through the cold hull of the ship. SHODAN, a rogue AI bent on the destruction of mankind has taken over, and it’s up to you to stop her. Delve through the corridors of the derelict ship Von Braun and immerse yourself in the story-rich atmosphere and environment. Explore deck by deck and unravel the horrifying fate of the Von Braun and her crew.