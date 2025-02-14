System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster Coming to Switch

Advertisement

Nightdive Studios has announced that System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster is coming to the Nintendo Switch and other consoles (and PC obviously). The remaster of the 1999 classic was previously known as System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition. Its release on the Switch is also a newly revealed announcement.

While the exact release date hasn’t been confirmed, it will be officially announced during the Future Games Show on March 20.

Nightdive has a terrific track record with remasters—we can’t wait to see how it’s turned out. Here’s an older trailer with the old name from last year.