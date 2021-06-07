Switch Pro, WarioWare and your E3 Predictions – Vookcast #214

On this week’s Vookcast, Angelo is joined by Ollie, Luke, and Michael to relay the Vooks community’s predictions of what Nintendo might announce at this year’s E3. The crew also chats about that weird survey some Switch owners got about a potentially new WarioWare game, and some Earthbound development secrets that were discovered on a 30 year old floppy disk!

Will the Switch Pro finally get announced at E3 this year? Does US$50 sit about right with you for a new WarioWare game? What’s another retro game you’d love to see some old development notes of? MAMA MIA over to the Vooks Discord and join the discussion!

This week’s music is from Mario Kart 64 for the Nintendo 64.