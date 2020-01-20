666
Switch Online SNES controllers back in stock, NES controllers on sale

by Oliver BrandtJanuary 20, 2020

Nintendo Australia has announced today that they are now taking preorders for the second shipment of Super Nintendo Entertainment System controllers for the Switch — provided you’re a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber.

The initial shipment of controllers sold out incredibly quickly in Australia, and unlike other regions, it had not been confirmed that there would be any further shipments. As with the previous shipment, purchases are limited to four per Nintendo Account, and they will ship starting on the 28th of January.

Nintendo Entertainment System controllers are also still in stock, and have received a 25% discount — much like other regions have seen in the previous months — bringing a set of two controllers down to $59.95 AUD. The deal is only available until the 3rd of February, giving you two weeks to order.

You can purchase either controller using the links below:

Super Nintendo Entertainment System Controller – $39.95

Nintendo Entertainment System Controllers – $59.95

Thanks to @CannonFodderJnr on twitter for the heads up.

