Switch Download Updates (W34) Pink Sumo Farming

Kirby, Story of Seasons, The Exit 8, Shinobi, Super Robot Wars, TMNT, Star Trek and Sumorbit.

by Daniel VuckovicAugust 29, 2025

With Gamescom out of the way and kids back at school in the US, it’s time for the eShop to be flooded with games once again. This week brings a hefty load of new releases for both consoles. Even with the weaker titles filtered out, we’re still looking at a big list. Let’s break down the highlights.

Next week it’s Silksong, who will be brave enough to go up against that?

Nintendo Switch 2 New Releases

This week’s highlights: The big one is Kirby—whether you’re jumping in for the first time or upgrading, the puffball is back. Check out our review. We’ve also got a review for Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar, so it’s a busy week. The unusual The Exit 8 has also received a Nintendo Switch 2 edition.

On top of that, High on Life gets a Switch 2 upgrade too.

Price
Arcade Archives 2 SCRAMBLED EGG$13.50
High On Life – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World$109.95
Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World Upgrade Pack $30.00
Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar Nintendo Switch 2 Edition$89.95
Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Upgrade Pack$15.50
The Exit 8 Nintendo Switch 2 Edition$6.76
The Exit 8 Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Upgrade Pack$2.00

Nintendo Switch New Releases

This week’s highlights: Um, where to start here? Maybe with SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance which has been getting great reviews (how the Switch version is, who knows), Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar is here too, SUPER ROBOT WARS Y looks like it could be great, they’ve gone and made a tactical Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game which could be great as well. My least favourite of all the Star-franchises, Star Trek: Resurgence gets another game too.

We’ve also got an Aussie release, made in Queensland – Sumorbit. It’s a “physics based fighting game where planets sumo wrestle” for up to 8 players. Sounds rad!

Also the Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds – Open Network Test is on right now

CurrentlyUsually
40 Sports Games in 1$36.00$45.00
Anime Warriors Clash$5.99$14.99
Aphrodite’s Bathhouse$7.99
Arcade Archives SCRAMBLED EGG$10.50
Ash Pines: The Motel$7.99
Bahamut and the Waqwaq Tree$30.00
Bangman$6.99
Battle of Rebels$50.00
BOMBORDIRO CROCODILO Flight Simulator$4.79$11.99
Breathe Free: Quit Smoking Journey$2.25$7.50
Cat Clinic Simulator: Vet Hospital$3.74$7.49
Cross Pix$4.99
Deadliest Deep Sea Catch Fishing Simulator$5.99$14.99
Death Mask$13.50$15.00
Escape game R00M05$1.50
Find Sort Match$17.55$19.50
Find the Cats: Japan Journey$5.40$9.00
Flood Parkour Obby$6.99
Forbidden Ground – Lair of Aooni –$16.25
Goosebumps Terror in Little Creek – Frightmare Edition$69.95
Goosebumps: Terror in Little Creek$59.95
Greenveil Hike$6.90
Karate Survivor$7.50
Knight Quest: Goblins Raid$5.25$7.50
Korean Drone Flying Tour Ongnam Lake Park$1.50
Legends of Amberland II: The Song of Trees$25.50$30.00
Lost Lands X$21.00
Ludo XXL 2$30.00
Monster Salon Manager$12.00
My Summer Drive$7.99$14.99
Neko Bento 2$2.99$9.00
No Sweet Looks$7.50
OpsCam – Body Cam Shooter$14.99
Particle Hearts$29.95
Pattern Thinking Puzzle Build It Before 10$11.60$14.50
Roadwarden$13.20$16.50
SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance$43.15$47.95
SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance Digital Deluxe Edition$56.65$62.95
Smoots Crazy Wave$14.85$16.50
Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds – Open Network TestFree
Space Adventure Cobra – The Awakening$59.95
Space Adventure Cobra – The Awakening – Gold Edition$68.95
Spot the Wrong Character$3.00$3.75
Star Trek: Resurgence$30.00
Starfall Defenders$4.50
Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar$74.95
Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar Digital Deluxe$89.90
Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar Super Digital Deluxe$104.95
Sumorbit 🇦🇺$11.70
SUPER ROBOT WARS Y$84.95
SUPER ROBOT WARS Y Deluxe Edition$137.95
SUPER ROBOT WARS Y Ultimate Edition$179.95
Super World War$30.99
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown$26.25
The Nameless: Slay Dragon$24.80$31.00
Thief Simulator Mastermind Edition$27.00$30.00
TUNG TUNG SAHUR EXTREME$3.74$7.49
VARLET$79.50
Vlad Circus: Curse of Asmodeus$23.96$29.95
Voxelgram 2$14.50
We Are Busy Digging A Hole$3.75$7.50

