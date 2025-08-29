Switch Download Updates (W34) Pink Sumo Farming
Kirby, Story of Seasons, The Exit 8, Shinobi, Super Robot Wars, TMNT, Star Trek and Sumorbit.
With Gamescom out of the way and kids back at school in the US, it’s time for the eShop to be flooded with games once again. This week brings a hefty load of new releases for both consoles. Even with the weaker titles filtered out, we’re still looking at a big list. Let’s break down the highlights.
Next week it’s Silksong, who will be brave enough to go up against that?
Nintendo Switch 2 New Releases
This week’s highlights: The big one is Kirby—whether you’re jumping in for the first time or upgrading, the puffball is back. Check out our review. We’ve also got a review for Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar, so it’s a busy week. The unusual The Exit 8 has also received a Nintendo Switch 2 edition.
On top of that, High on Life gets a Switch 2 upgrade too.
Nintendo Switch New Releases
This week’s highlights: Um, where to start here? Maybe with SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance which has been getting great reviews (how the Switch version is, who knows), Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar is here too, SUPER ROBOT WARS Y looks like it could be great, they’ve gone and made a tactical Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game which could be great as well. My least favourite of all the Star-franchises, Star Trek: Resurgence gets another game too.
We’ve also got an Aussie release, made in Queensland – Sumorbit. It’s a “physics based fighting game where planets sumo wrestle” for up to 8 players. Sounds rad!
Also the Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds – Open Network Test is on right now