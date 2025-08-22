Switch Download Updates (W33) Herded

eShop

Switch Download Updates (W33)

Just a handful of highlights this week, including Discounty, Herdling and Shantae Advance

by Daniel Vuckovic, August 22, 2025

It’s Gamescom week, which means that aside from a couple of titles, almost everyone has taken the week off from releasing anything new. That didn’t stop the slop, though; each week we seem to be including fewer and fewer of them. Nintendo’s changes to bundles have slowed things down a little, but not by much.

Nintendo Switch Highlights: Discounty, Herdling and Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution

There were no new Nintendo Switch 2 releases this week.

Current PriceDiscounted From
Antarctica 88: Remaster$7.00$10.00
Arcade Archives CHOPPER 1$10.50
Around the World Puzzle$3.00$3.75
Boned Again: Survivors$7.50
BURGER Shot$2.91$5.20
CLIMB$4.50$6.00
CORE.SYS$6.00$7.50
City of Springs$6.75$13.50
Discounty$30.00
Dragon Detective: A Friend from the Shadows$13.99
EGGCONSOLE Diable de Laplace PC-8801mkIISR$9.00
GET TO WORK SIMULATOR$4.99$9.19
Grit and Valor – 1949$20.96$29.95
Grow Your Self-Esteem$2.25$7.50
Heart of Ice by Dave Morris$6.09
HeistGeist$26.55$29.50
Herdling$29.52$36.90
Knightica$18.00$22.50
MechCrisis$13.55$15.06
Ollie-Oop$19.65
Peachy Derby$13.65$19.50
Picture the Difference!2$3.00$3.75
PUNYAN Connecty$6.30$9.00
Quisisana$21.99
Recycling Center Simulator$30.00$37.50
SF3RA$14.99
Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution$30.00$37.50
Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution – Deluxe Edition$42.00$52.50
Summer Games Challenge – Jumping & Shooting$7.50
Summer Games Challenge – Running$7.50
Summer Games Challenge – Swimming$7.50
Summer Games Challenge – Throwing & Lifting$7.50
The Cursed Frog$5.25$7.50
The Long Desert Drive$6.99$15.99
THECHO$4.50
Tiny Racing$9.00

