Switch Download Updates (W33) Herded
Just a handful of highlights this week, including Discounty, Herdling and Shantae Advance
It’s Gamescom week, which means that aside from a couple of titles, almost everyone has taken the week off from releasing anything new. That didn’t stop the slop, though; each week we seem to be including fewer and fewer of them. Nintendo’s changes to bundles have slowed things down a little, but not by much.
Nintendo Switch Highlights: Discounty, Herdling and Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution
There were no new Nintendo Switch 2 releases this week.
