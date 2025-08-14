Switch Download Updates (W32) Drag Off

0

by Daniel VuckovicAugust 14, 2025

We had a few quiet weeks, then a busy one last week with the Indie World showcase, which dropped a handful of games alongside the already planned releases. This week is a little more laid-back — we’ve got a few Switch 2 releases and some great additions for the original. Let’s take a look.

Switch 2 Highlights: Drag X Drive is Nintendo trying something new, but also not quite getting it all right. Madden, believe it or not we’ll have a review for that soon. Remember that life-size Jet Ski game from the arcades in the 90s? It’s here, in Arcade Archives form on both consoles. No Jet Ski provided.

Switch Highlights: The classic RPG, OFF arrives on Switch. Look for a review of that one soon too. Also consider: Iwakura Aria

Nintendo Switch 2 New Releases

Game TitleCurrent Price
Arcade Archives 2 AQUA JET$25.50
Drag X Drive$30.00
EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL 26$109.95

Nintendo Switch New Releases

Game TitleCurrent PriceUsually
1989 After the War$8.99
Arcade Archives AQUA JET$22.50
Bendy: Lone Wolf$28.95
Bubble Wizard IV Saga$4.54$6.49
Budget Recipes Daily$2.25$7.50
Bunkers 1944 FPS$11.99
Bunny Battle Nemesis$14.99
Bunny Girls$4.65
Camp Life: Wilderness Survival 2025$15.00
Cats in Cozy Rooms$7.49
Close For The Night Horror$7.49$14.99
Crossout LegendsFree Download
Curse Rounds$8.29
Decluttering Journey$2.25$7.50
Demons Are Coming!$4.49$14.99
DUCK: Dangerous Ultimate Cartridge Kidnapper$18.69$21.99
EGGCONSOLE Brandish Renewal PC-9801$9.15
Escape the Backrooms BODYCAM$7.99$10.99
Faye Falling$9.52$11.90
GOST of Time$12.00$15.00
Horoscope Secrets Unlocked$2.25$7.50
Hop ‘n’ Marty$14.99
Iwakura Aria$60.00
Kimono Cats$2.99$13.50
Knowledge, or know Lady$20.25$22.50
Learn to Play – Jungle Frog$1.50
Mad Skills BMX 2$15.00
Mind Over Magnet$18.00
NanaKnight$7.20$8.00
New Yankee: Through the History Mirror Collector’s Edition$15.00
OFF$21.95
Radiant: Guardians of Light$29.99
Re:Play$13.00
Resting Island$6.50
Rogue Raccoon$5.25$7.50
Square Logic$8.99
TetroMosaic, RacY: AutomatA$5.25$10.50
The Pig Cow: Horizons of the New Valley$6.90
Toaplan Arcade Collection Vol.1$52.49
Toaplan Arcade Collection Vol.2$52.49
Tokyo Racer X$7.99$17.99
Work From Home$2.25$7.50
Yarn Guardians$19.50
Zumba – Treasure of the Marble Sea$4.49$8.99

