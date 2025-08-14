Switch Download Updates (W32) Drag Off
Drag X Drive, Madden, Aqua Jet, OFF and more.
We had a few quiet weeks, then a busy one last week with the Indie World showcase, which dropped a handful of games alongside the already planned releases. This week is a little more laid-back — we’ve got a few Switch 2 releases and some great additions for the original. Let’s take a look.
Switch 2 Highlights: Drag X Drive is Nintendo trying something new, but also not quite getting it all right. Madden, believe it or not we’ll have a review for that soon. Remember that life-size Jet Ski game from the arcades in the 90s? It’s here, in Arcade Archives form on both consoles. No Jet Ski provided.
Switch Highlights: The classic RPG, OFF arrives on Switch. Look for a review of that one soon too. Also consider: Iwakura Aria
Nintendo Switch 2 New Releases
|Game Title
|Current Price
|Arcade Archives 2 AQUA JET
|$25.50
|Drag X Drive
|$30.00
|EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL 26
|$109.95
Nintendo Switch New Releases