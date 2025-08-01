Switch Download Updates (W30) Oh Dear
The week of a Nintendo Direct is always packed, and this week was packed already. There’s a bunch of new stuff across the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2, upgrades, shadowdrops, and demos. It’s busy, so we’re just going straight to the highlights.
Nintendo Switch 2 highlights: It’s a week for tiny Switch 2 games this week, we’ve just had Donkey Kong and WWE was last week, and now it’s three little indie games. Chillin’ by the Fire is the Direct shadow drop, Dear me, I was … is a very short experience, but we’ve heard good things, and Handy Hockey is a new instalment to a game that was on DSiWare – weird stuff. Square also has a demo for The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales Debut.
Nintendo Switch highlights: NINJA GAIDEN: Ragebound, Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of The Rings Game, Time Flies, Cook Serve Forever
Switch 2 New Releases
|Game Title
|Current Price
|Usual Price
|Chillin’ by the Fire
|$22.50
|–
|Dear me, I was …
|$10.98
|–
|Handy Hockey
|$9.00
|–
|Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven – Switch 2 Edition
|$59.46
|$84.95
|Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven – Switch 2 Edition Upgrade
|$14.95
|The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales Debut Demo
|Free Download
|–