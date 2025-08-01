0

Switch Download Updates (W30) Oh Dear

by Daniel VuckovicAugust 1, 2025
The week of a Nintendo Direct is always packed, and this week was packed already. There’s a bunch of new stuff across the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2, upgrades, shadowdrops, and demos. It’s busy, so we’re just going straight to the highlights.

Nintendo Switch 2 highlights: It’s a week for tiny Switch 2 games this week, we’ve just had Donkey Kong and WWE was last week, and now it’s three little indie games. Chillin’ by the Fire is the Direct shadow drop, Dear me, I was … is a very short experience, but we’ve heard good things, and Handy Hockey is a new instalment to a game that was on DSiWare – weird stuff. Square also has a demo for The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales Debut.

Nintendo Switch highlights: NINJA GAIDEN: Ragebound, Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of The Rings Game, Time Flies, Cook Serve Forever

Switch 2 New Releases

Game TitleCurrent PriceUsual Price
Chillin’ by the Fire$22.50
Dear me, I was …$10.98
Handy Hockey$9.00
Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven – Switch 2 Edition$59.46$84.95
Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven – Switch 2 Edition Upgrade$14.95 
The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales Debut DemoFree Download

Switch New Releases

Game TitleCurrent PriceUsual Price
A Dream About Parking Lots$5.59$6.99
AirJet Fighter : Sky Assault$7.49$11.99
Ad Aquilonem – Seto’s Journey$45.99
Animal Strikers$10.99
Arcade Archives FIELD DAY$10.50
Astral Takers$27.00$30.00
Cats Visiting the Cinema$5.99
Cloud Valley$10.50 
Cook Serve Forever$34.80$43.50
Cook, Serve, Delicious! Trilogy Bundle!$13.12$52.50
Date with Devils$20.25$22.50
Day of the Shell$20.25$22.50
DeviLevel: Try Again$7.50
Dreaming in Cherry Blossoms,I Fall in Love with You$34.99
EGGCONSOLE Manhattan Requiem: Angels Flying In The Dark PC-8801$9.00
Escape Game:The Odd Crime Scene$6.74$13.49
Esophaguys$21.99
Find the Text!$3.00$3.75
GROOVE COASTER FUTURE PERFORMERS$79.99
Harvest Moon®: Skytree Village$45.00
Harvest Moon®: The Lost Valley$45.00
Holo’s Hanafuda$38.50
ION Shift$7.20$9.00
MADO MONOGATARI Digital Deluxe Edition$105.00
MADO MONOGATARI: Fia and the Wondrous Academy$75.00
Missing Owner!$3.00$3.75
Morgan: Metal Detective$21.60
NINJA GAIDEN: Ragebound$33.75$37.50
Noctuary$30.71$38.39
Nora: The Wannabe Alchemist Deluxe Edition$2.99$32.25
Palland$5.99$14.99
Paws and Whiskers$6.30
Pokettohiro$15.00
Quiz Brain Workout$7.50
SCP Foundation: Universe Horror$6.99$15.99
Slime Heroes$45.00
Spell Disk$22.20
Spy Drops$22.99
Star Jumper: Cosmic Adventure$7.50
Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of The Rings™ Game$44.95$49.95
The Aquarium does not dance$23.60$29.50
The Organized Capy God$6.45 
Time Flies$19.79$21.99
Troublemaker$30.00
Where is Billy?$10.25
Yosei Wars$5.25$7.50
鞭空翔～Whip/Sky/Fly～$1.50

