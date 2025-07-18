0

Switch Download Updates (W29) Shadow Kong

It’s all about Donkey Kong this week, but even that’s not your thing (you know who you are), then there’s also something for you. About a reimagining of Pac-Man with Shadow Labyrinth? It’s getting decent reviews (not that we have one in the works).

Or if you’re still rocking the Switch, there’s a bunch of new stuff for you too as well as Shadow Labyrinth, The Wandering Village and Golden Tee which sounds like just my kind of fun – but also is a bit rich.

Nintendo Switch 2 Highlights: Donkey Kong Bananza and Shadow Labyrinth Nintendo Switch 2 Edition.

Nintendo Switch Highlights: Bring You Home, Dungeons & Dragons Neverwinter Nights 2: Enhanced Edition, Golden Tee Arcade Classics, Shadow Labyrinth, The Wandering Village

Nintendo Switch 2 Releases

Donkey Kong Bananza$109.95
Shadow Labyrinth Nintendo Switch 2 Edition$39.95
Shadow Labyrinth Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Upgrade PackFree

Nintendo Switch Releases

Game TitleCurrent PriceDiscounted From
4×4 TRUCK OFFROAD CAR DRIVER$7.49$11.99
Ad SHOOt$13.05$14.50
Animal Party Puzzles: Meet All the Friends$6.90
Anomaly Collapse$30.59$33.99
Arcade Archives SUPER BASKETBALL$10.50
Be A Bee$8.99
Beat ‘Em Up Collection (QUByte Classics)$29.87$33.19
Birthday of Horrors$15.00
Bridge Constructor Studio$18.00
Bring You Home$12.49
BUSTAFELLOWS season2$74.99
Cottonville$4.49$16.50
Cozy Monsters: The Mischievous Trabus$6.90
Diluvian Winds$17.96$22.45
Dungeons & Dragons Neverwinter Nights 2: Enhanced Edition$52.47
EmyLiveShow: King of Desires$3.00$3.75
God Wars$20.25$22.50
Golden Tee Arcade Classics$43.95
Karma City Police$18.99
Knights of the Round Peg$15.00
Learn to Play – Drift Moto$1.50
Nail Design & DIY Nail Masterclass: How to Get Cute Fingertips$2.25$7.50
Neon Noodles$23.90$29.90
PINEAPPLE: A Bittersweet Revenge$11.99
Pixel Game Maker Series HacoPiyo$11.88$13.20
Shadow Labyrinth$39.95
Shadow Labyrinth – Deluxe Edition$54.95
The Wandering Village$40.49$44.99
Upin & Ipin Universe$63.69

