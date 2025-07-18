Switch Download Updates (W29) Shadow Kong
It’s all about Donkey Kong this week, but even that’s not your thing (you know who you are), then there’s also something for you. About a reimagining of Pac-Man with Shadow Labyrinth? It’s getting decent reviews (not that we have one in the works).
Or if you’re still rocking the Switch, there’s a bunch of new stuff for you too as well as Shadow Labyrinth, The Wandering Village and Golden Tee which sounds like just my kind of fun – but also is a bit rich.
Nintendo Switch 2 Highlights: Donkey Kong Bananza and Shadow Labyrinth Nintendo Switch 2 Edition.
Nintendo Switch Highlights: Bring You Home, Dungeons & Dragons Neverwinter Nights 2: Enhanced Edition, Golden Tee Arcade Classics, Shadow Labyrinth, The Wandering Village
Nintendo Switch 2 Releases
|Donkey Kong Bananza
|$109.95
|Shadow Labyrinth Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
|$39.95
|Shadow Labyrinth Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Upgrade Pack
|Free
Nintendo Switch Releases