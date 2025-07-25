Switch Download Updates (W29) Party Wanko
Quite a busy week this week only made busier by the drop of Pokémon Friends with the Pokémon Presents earlier in the week.
Otherwise there’s actually four new releases for the Switch 2 this week, you’ve got the Switch 2 Edition of Super Mario Party Jamboree , WWE makes it return to Nintendo consoles after the disaster of WWE2K218, WILD HEARTS S arrives alongside a Switch 2 version of No Sleep For Kaname Date (review on that soon).
Switch owners aren’t left out either, we’ve got the Chibi Robo inspired and locally made (WA represent!) Misc. A Tiny Tale (review soon), Azure Striker Gunvolt Trilogy Enhanced Enhanced is here and there’s a game called DORONKO WANKO – which despite the name is about a dog making a mess in a house. Apparently it’s quite fun!