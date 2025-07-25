0

Switch Download Updates (W29) Party Wanko

by Daniel VuckovicJuly 25, 2025
Quite a busy week this week only made busier by the drop of Pokémon Friends with the Pokémon Presents earlier in the week.

Otherwise there’s actually four new releases for the Switch 2 this week, you’ve got the Switch 2 Edition of Super Mario Party Jamboree , WWE makes it return to Nintendo consoles after the disaster of WWE2K218, WILD HEARTS S arrives alongside a Switch 2 version of No Sleep For Kaname Date (review on that soon).

Switch owners aren’t left out either, we’ve got the Chibi Robo inspired and locally made (WA represent!) Misc. A Tiny Tale (review soon), Azure Striker Gunvolt Trilogy Enhanced Enhanced is here and there’s a game called DORONKO WANKO – which despite the name is about a dog making a mess in a house. Apparently it’s quite fun!

Switch 2 Games

No Sleep For Kaname Date – From AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES$60.00
Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV$109.95
WILD HEARTS S$75.00
WWE 2K25 Standard Edition$109.95
WWE 2K25 Deadman Edition$159.95
WWE 2K25 The Bloodline Edition$199.95

Switch New Releases

Current PriceUsual Price
All About Dog Training$2.25$7.50
and Roger$7.50
Arcade Archives STINGER$10.50
Azure Striker Gunvolt Trilogy Enhanced$52.64$58.49
Become a Love Expert!$2.25$7.50
Boba Tea Merge$7.99
Chess Quest: From Pawn to Master$2.25$7.50
Choice of Life: Wild Islands$22.99
Coloring Pixels: Collection 6$10.95
Daily Skincare Routine$2.25$7.50
DORONKO WANKO$7.50
Ed & Edda: GRAND PRIX – Racing Champions$59.95
EGGCONSOLE HYDLIDE3 S.V. PC-9801$9.15
Giant Flee$4.49$8.99
Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S+$21.95
Hyperspaced$25.50
Korean Drone Flying Tour Uiwang-si$1.50
Make it! Choco Banana$5.28$7.40
Misc. A Tiny Tale$26.95$29.95
Monument Valley 3$30.00
Monza Legends: Classic Grand Prix 1950$12.00
My First Kawaii Drawing$2.25$7.50
My Vet Clinic: Pet Doctor Days$26.99
No Sleep For Kaname Date – From AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES$60.00
Noah’s Dilemma$14.50
Peek a Fish!$3.00$3.75
Picture Treasure Hunt$3.00$3.75
Pokémon Friends$15.99
Pokémon Friends Combo Bundle$53.99
Roguematch : The Extraplanar Invasion$27.00
Secret Paws – Cozy Offices$6.00$7.50
SOMA$37.41$43.50
Spray Paint Simulator$22.50
Squish Machine$9.00
Strike Mission$10.79$17.99
THE EXIT: LIMINAL SUPERMARKET HORROR$7.55$11.99
Tiny Titans – Card Rumble$6.49$12.99
Transporter$22.99
Tung Tung Tung Sahur REPORT$12.00
Waffle Kitty$2.99$9.00
Zero-Sum Heart$8.99$9.99

