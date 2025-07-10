Switch Download Updates (W28) One Plus Two Plus Three Plus Four
Super fun week this week — there’s something for everyone! Just a reminder: your Switch 2 can play Switch games, and there are plenty of them.
Let’s get straight into the highlights. As always, if there’s something you think deserves to be spotlighted from the weekly sea of shovelware that we’ve missed, let us know in the comments. Every week someone mentions “Flamform VI” or “The Beast Resigns” or some other game I’ve never heard of before — it’s just hard for one person (me) to keep up!
Switch 2 Highlight: Well it’s just the one this week isn’t it, and we’ll have a full review of it up soon – but early indications are that the Switch 2 port of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 runs very well.
Switch Highlights: Loaded week, where to start? Probably with the PSP classics PATAPON 1+2 REPLAY (we’ll have a review of this soon), or Bendy and the Dark Revival has a few fans. Switch owners don’t miss out on Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 either, but just remember there’s no upgrade path if you ever do get a Switch 2.
We’ve also got ISLANDERS: New Shores, System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster and Everdeep Aurora. There’s also the AFL-less Aussie Rules Evolution 2, which somehow is still $70.
Anything for you this week – or saving it for the big guy?
Switch 2 New Release
|Game Title
|Current Price
|Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 – Standard Edition
|$74.95
|Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 – Deluxe Edition Upgrade
|$30.00
Switch New Releases