Switch Download Updates (W27) Void

The end of the financial year, two national holidays — yeah, no one really wants to release anything this week, it seems. There are also loads of games on the original Switch eShop this week with almost zero information available, making it hard to give any sort of recommendation — and then there’s the usual, you know, rubbish. The Switch 2 only has one new game this week, and that’s also on the original. Things turn around next week — you’ll see.
Switch 2 highlight: Just the one again this week, the beginning of the Ace Combat series Arcade Archives2 AIR COMBAT 22.
Switch highlights: Aery – Titans of the Future, Ascendant, Dragon Eclipse
Switch 2 New Release
Switch New Releases
|Game Title
|Current Price
|Discounted From
|Aery – Titans of the Future
|$8.02
|$16.05
|Arcade Archives AIR COMBAT 22
|$22.50
|–
|Ascendant
|$13.35
|–
|Battle Rockets™
|$9.99
|–
|Beat of Life
|$13.50
|$15.00
|BeatQuest – Rhythm Riders
|$4.49
|$7.49
|Become the Smartest in the Room! Brain Power Boost Plan
|$2.25
|$7.50
|Brain Workout! Find the Difference in Classic Art
|$11.60
|$14.50
|Clutter Puzzle Magazine Vol. 15 No. 1 Collector’s Edition
|$10.50
|–
|CRYKEN part4
|$2.31
|–
|Daily Relaxation & Mindfulness
|$2.25
|$7.50
|Dead of Darkness
|$19.12
|$23.90
|Dragon Eclipse
|$15.00
|–
|EGGCONSOLE FRAY PC-9801
|$9.15
|–
|Escape Game:The Kitty The Vacant Lot
|$6.75
|$13.50
|Fool’s Pub
|$7.13
|$9.99
|GLITCH: Dead Loop Horror
|$6.74
|$13.49
|Into The Emberlands
|$10.49
|–
|MISDIE: Into the Game
|$12.00
|–
|Music Drive: Chase the Beat
|$13.27
|$16.59
|No Heroes Here 2
|$27.79
|–
|Novel Rogue
|$27.00
|$30.00
|Poly Bridge 3
|$29.99
|–
|RememPair
|$7.50
|–
|Slender Threads
|$27.00
|$30.00
|Solitaire Dreamscapes
|$15.00
|–
|Sweet Home: Look and Find 3 Collector’s Edition
|$15.00
|–
|The Spark of the Heart: Interactive Audio Book
|$6.90
|–
