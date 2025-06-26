Switch Download Updates (W26) Ruffy Plaza

0

by Daniel VuckovicJune 26, 2025
It’s winter, so what better time to snuggle up and check out some interesting new releases this week — and there’s a fair few of them. Switch 2 owners, you’ve got one title made specifically for the new console in the form of Tamagotchi Plaza, but thanks to backwards compatibility, you can still play everything else. Hooray for that!

Ruffy and the Riverside looks like a super fun, and interesting platformer with an art style like no other. Locomoto is a “cosy, life-sim adventure train game” which will be right up some people’s alley, FRONT MISSION 3: Remake despite having wacky AI artwork in it, continues that series of remakes. Tamagotchi Plaza is also here for original Switch owners too.

Switch 2 highlight: We were wrong last week, now Tamagotchi Plaza Nintendo Switch 2 Edition is the last game until Tony Hawk 3+4 on July 11st.

Switch highlights: Ruffy and the Riverside, FRONT MISSION 3: Remake, Locomoto, Until Then and of course Tamagotchi Plaza.

Header image screenshot from Front Mission 3: Remake from RPG Site

Switch 2 New Release

Tamagotchi Plaza Nintendo Switch 2 Edition$69.95
Tamagotchi Plaza – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Upgrade Pack$14.95

Switch New Releases

A Bibelot: Y-Break$7.50
Against the Storm$35.95$39.95
Against the Storm – Complete Edition$44.95$49.95
Agarta$18.00
An Aisling$16.65
Anvil Saga$30.00
Arcade Archives CRAZY BALLOON$10.50
Architect Life: A House Design Simulator$60.00
Arisen Force: Life Devotee$24.00
Bee Flowers: Save the Garden$5.25$7.50
Block Party DX!$4.99
Boxville 2$19.50
Bullets & Brains$19.12$22.50
CRAYON DINO$8.25
CULT VS GAL$7.80
Duo Games$2.99$13.50
EGGCONSOLE Mado Monogatari 1-2-3 MSX2$20.10
Exo-Calibre$8.40$10.50
Fantasy of War$3.69$4.10
Fast Striker EX$20.85
Floor Plan Puzzle (Red Room Simulator)$7.50
FRONT MISSION 3: Remake$52.50
Hole Digging Master$7.13$9.99
How 2 Escape: Lost Submarine$15.99$19.99
Klaus Lee – Thunderballs$14.62$19.50
Korean Drone Flying Tour Dongmak Beach$1.50
Korean Drone Flying Tour Tomb of Prince Imyeong$1.50
Legends: Saint George$15.00
Locomoto$49.95
Masala Drive$4.50
Merge World Alchemist$1.50
Mind & Sight Spot the Difference Workout$11.60$14.50
Minos Dungeon$5.25$7.50
Oirbo$22.31$26.25
Once Upon a Puppet$38.95
Parry Nightmare$9.22$10.25
Pixel Game Maker Series Princess Pomu and the 5 Moons$15.93$17.70
Poppy Playtime: Chapter 4$26.55
Retro Drive: Revamped$12.75$15.00
Robot girl’s dream -RobotBattleChampionship-$13.16$17.55
Ruffy and the Riverside$30.69
Stasis$14.99
Strange Hunting Grounds$22.99
SUSHI vs BURGER Race$8.91$11.89
Tamagotchi Plaza$54.95
Unwording$7.50
Until Then$25.50$30.00
Zombies Overloaded$10.50

