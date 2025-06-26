Switch Download Updates (W26) Ruffy Plaza
It’s winter, so what better time to snuggle up and check out some interesting new releases this week — and there’s a fair few of them. Switch 2 owners, you’ve got one title made specifically for the new console in the form of Tamagotchi Plaza, but thanks to backwards compatibility, you can still play everything else. Hooray for that!
Ruffy and the Riverside looks like a super fun, and interesting platformer with an art style like no other. Locomoto is a “cosy, life-sim adventure train game” which will be right up some people’s alley, FRONT MISSION 3: Remake despite having wacky AI artwork in it, continues that series of remakes. Tamagotchi Plaza is also here for original Switch owners too.
Switch 2 highlight: We were wrong last week, now Tamagotchi Plaza Nintendo Switch 2 Edition is the last game until Tony Hawk 3+4 on July 11st.
Switch highlights: Ruffy and the Riverside, FRONT MISSION 3: Remake, Locomoto, Until Then and of course Tamagotchi Plaza.
Header image screenshot from Front Mission 3: Remake from RPG Site
Switch 2 New Release
|Tamagotchi Plaza Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
|$69.95
|Tamagotchi Plaza – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Upgrade Pack
|$14.95