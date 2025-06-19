0

Switch Download Updates (W25) Lost in Gex

by Daniel VuckovicJune 19, 2025
After missing last week due to illness, we’re back to go through the new releases out now on the Switch and Switch 2. We’re down to the just the one for the Switch 2, RAIDOU Remastered is the game and it’s also out on the original Switch so don’t feel left out if you haven’t picked up the new console yet.

On the regular old Switch, we’ve got Date Everything!, which—as the name suggests—lets you date everything in the game. The fun continues with Gex Trilogy; although we’re still waiting on the PAL voices for this one, it also doesn’t work on the Switch 2 just yet. Battle TrainLost in Random: The Eternal Die, and TRON: Catalyst round out the other big titles.

As it hits “summer” in the US things usually get quiet, not so for the original Switch eShop it seems.

Switch 2 highlight: RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army, this is now the only Switch 2 game out until July 11th

Switch highlights: Battle Train, Date Everything!, GEX Trilogy, Lost in Random: The Eternal Die, TRON: Catalyst

Switch 2 New Release

RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army$79.95
RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army – Digital Deluxe Edition$99.95

Switch New Releases

Game TitleCurrent PriceOriginal Price
100 in 1 Game Collection$45.00
AGENT 07- SPY REVENGE$14.99
Cats Visiting Wild West$5.99
CatTerror, the abandoned house$15.00
Cozy Cove$7.99
Pirate Trails: Tentacles and Treasures$7.50
Prehistoric Gal$7.99
Rusty Rangers$22.00
Sleepy Meadow$8.99
Agnostiko VS$26.25
Arcade Archives STRATEGY X$10.50
Bag Hero$12.00$15.00
Balavour$4.99
Battle Train$26.95$29.95
Better Listening, Better Connections$2.25$7.50
Blast Rush LS$11.99$14.99
Bloom Paradise$8.20$10.25
Chronicles of the Wolf$30.00
Collie Call: Farm of Tomorrow$5.25$7.50
Cornhole$22.99
Date Everything!$47.95
EGGCONSOLE TRITORN MSX$9.00
Evel Knievel$22.99
Finding America: New England Collector’s Edition$15.00
Finnigan Fox$22.99
Football Mini Stars$2.99$4.49
Fortune’s Favor$29.99
Gatewalkers$36.50
GEX Trilogy$43.99
Hirai Nya$6.00
HoloParade: Deluxe Edition$15.00
Home Pilates: Transform Your Body from Home$2.25$7.50
Hope’s Farm 2$30.00
Hungry Meem$48.00
Kokoro Clover SUN – Prehistoric Invaders!$6.75$7.50
Lost in Random: The Eternal Die$32.85$36.50
Nif Nif$29.50
No Sun To Worship$17.55$19.50
Nova Hearts$37.50
RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army$77.95
Rail Route$23.99$29.99
REAL ESTATE Simulator – FROM BUM TO MILLIONAIRE$8.99$20.99
Rooftops & Alleys: The Parkour Game$37.50
Sea Fantasy$19.98$22.20
SHADOWFRAME$6.75
Songs of Conquest$48.99
Stuff it!$2.99$10.50
Tanks, But No Tanks$11.70
The Original Moorhuhn Hunt$8.40$10.50
Through the Nightmares$29.99
Train Plus$9.00
TRON: Catalyst$37.50
Without a Voice$6.00$7.50

