Switch Download Updates (W25) Lost in Gex
After missing last week due to illness, we’re back to go through the new releases out now on the Switch and Switch 2. We’re down to the just the one for the Switch 2, RAIDOU Remastered is the game and it’s also out on the original Switch so don’t feel left out if you haven’t picked up the new console yet.
On the regular old Switch, we’ve got Date Everything!, which—as the name suggests—lets you date everything in the game. The fun continues with Gex Trilogy; although we’re still waiting on the PAL voices for this one, it also doesn’t work on the Switch 2 just yet. Battle Train, Lost in Random: The Eternal Die, and TRON: Catalyst round out the other big titles.
As it hits “summer” in the US things usually get quiet, not so for the original Switch eShop it seems.
Switch 2 highlight: RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army, this is now the only Switch 2 game out until July 11th
Switch highlights: Battle Train, Date Everything!, GEX Trilogy, Lost in Random: The Eternal Die, TRON: Catalyst
Switch 2 New Release
|RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army
|$79.95
|RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army – Digital Deluxe Edition
|$99.95