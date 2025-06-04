Switch Download Updates (W23) Twice as nice
The Switch 2 is finally here, and this is shaping up to be the biggest week of releases we’ll see all year. Once the launch hype dies down, you won’t see a new release list this packed again—at least not until the shovelware starts flooding in. So, what do you pick? Mario Kart? Cyberpunk? Fast Fusion, perhaps? Or do you dare to try Nintendo Switch 2: Welcome Tour?
You’ll notice that the article has changed names too, hopefully so more people read it. Don’t worry we’ll keep covering original Switch new releases, they’re not going anywhere for a while (although it might turn more into a highlights once the Switch 2 picks up).
Switch 2 highlights: Mario Kart World, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, Split Fiction, Street Fighter 6, Fast Fusion, ah look there’s a lot right?
Switch highlights: Deltarune, Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma