Switch Download Updates (W23) Twice as nice

by Daniel VuckovicJune 4, 2025
The Switch 2 is finally here, and this is shaping up to be the biggest week of releases we’ll see all year. Once the launch hype dies down, you won’t see a new release list this packed again—at least not until the shovelware starts flooding in. So, what do you pick? Mario KartCyberpunkFast Fusion, perhaps? Or do you dare to try Nintendo Switch 2: Welcome Tour?

You’ll notice that the article has changed names too, hopefully so more people read it. Don’t worry we’ll keep covering original Switch new releases, they’re not going anywhere for a while (although it might turn more into a highlights once the Switch 2 picks up).

Switch 2 highlights: Mario Kart World, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, Split Fiction, Street Fighter 6, Fast Fusion, ah look there’s a lot right?

Switch highlights: Deltarune, Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma

Switch 2 New Releases

Arcade Archives 2 RIDGE RACER$25.50
BRAVELY DEFAULT FLYING FAIRY HD Remaster$54.95
Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition$120.00
DELTARUNE$36.99
Fast Fusion$22.50
Fortnite
HITMAN World of Assassination – Signature Edition$87.95
Hogwarts Legacy$89.95
Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess$59.95
Mario Kart World$119.95
Nintendo GameCube – Nintendo Classics
Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour$15.00
NOBUNAGA’S AMBITION: Awakening Complete Edition$105.00
NOBUNAGA’S AMBITION: Awakening Complete Edition + Collector’s Set$165.00
Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S$59.95
RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army$77.95
Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma Nintendo Switch™ 2 Edition$104.95
SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS$74.95
SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION$89.95
Split Fiction$69.95
Street Fighter 6$62.95
Street Fighter 6 Years 1-2 Fighters Edition$92.95
Suikoden I&II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars$60.00
Survival Kids$75.00
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition$109.95
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition$109.95
Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut$77.95

Switch New Releases

1f y0u’re a gh0st ca11 me here!$17.55$19.50
AnimalDon!$4.50
Ashwood Valley$16.50
Bumblebee – Storm of Friendship$2.90$14.50
Bunny Cubed$7.50
Carrier Deck$18.00
Covenant of Solitude$27.00$30.00
Crowd Fighters$6.99
CRYKEN part3$2.40
CyberCorp$29.99
DELTARUNE$36.99
Digging a Hole: Gold Fever$9.00
Duck Life 9: The Flock$21.95
EGGCONSOLE MUGEN NO SHINZOU PC-8801$9.00
Fairy Whale$12.00$15.00
Find It! Brain Training Challenge$11.60$14.50
Hidden Cat Outlaws$4.49
Horrorillo Brainrotillo$15.00
Inkventure$7.99
Kingdom Rush Vengeance$24.64$28.99
LABYBAN$10.35
Legendary Hoplite$21.75
Luminaria: Dark Echoes$15.00
Masters Pool$14.99
Narcissus$3.00
NINJA REVENGER$7.50
Nurilogy 1000$4.05$4.50
Phantom Kiosk$10.50
Picross : Juufuutei Raden’s Guide for Pixel Museum$29.99
Ping Pong Up$10.50
Play & Learn Kids’ Mini-Game Collection$11.60$14.50
Puff Up$7.50
Q with VTubers$3.43$4.04
Rally Arcade Classics$11.99$15.99
Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma$89.95
Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma Digital Deluxe$104.94
Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma Super Digital Deluxe$119.94
Squat Life$14.70
Tales From The Arcade: Starship Murder$7.50
The Red Bell’s Lament$71.99$79.99
夏目友人帳 ～葉月の記～ (Natsume’s Book of Friends: Hazuki no Shirushi)$73.50

