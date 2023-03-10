Switch bundle with Mario Odyssey code, Mario movie stickers coming to Australia

Nintendo Australia has announced that the Mario Switch bundle we’ve seen in other regions is coming to Australia.

It’ll be here a little later than other regions, likely due to shipping, on March 31st. So if you’re after a Nintendo Switch with a Red Joy-Con pair, a digital code of Super Mario Odyssey and some Super Mario Bros. Movie stickers – this is the bundle for you.

Nintendo says “Please check with your local retailer for information on current availability” so when we have what stores are selling it, and the pricing we’ll update this story.