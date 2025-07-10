Switch 2 Version of NBA 2K26 on par with other consoles, comes on Game Key Card

Advertisement

Update: After sleeping on it, 2K has now informed us that the game is indeed a Game Key Card version, not the full game cartridge. The Australian retailers also showing the game as full game version have also told customers it’s incorrect and will be updated shortly.

Original Story: 2K has confirmed the both the release date for NBA 2K26 and that it’ll be coming to both Nintendo Switch consoles, not just the Nintendo Switch 2.

The game will be released on September 5th, and while we miss out all the early access / limited editions of the game both the Switch 2 version does feature all the “Gen 9 Gameplay, Modes, and Features” which means it should be almost at feature parity with the other consoles, except it won’t have cross-play with them.

We reached out the 2K as well after retailer listings don’t mention a code-in-a-box or Game Key Card, the recently announced WWE 2K25 was confirmed to be a code-in-a-box. Good news, 2K has confirmed with us that the Nintendo Switch 2 version of NBA 2K26 is on the card.

NBA 2K26 is out on September 5th, 2025.

In NBA 2K26, bragging rights are on the line in every mode. With all-new ProPLAY features, players on Gen 9 will experience the immersive technology like never before, as they feel connected to every dribble and crossover with revamped size-ups, and experience fast-paced dynamic movement. Fans can build a transcendent MyPLAYER as they strive to reach the pinnacle of NBA stardom in a reimagined MyCAREER journey and team up with friends to battle rival squads in a fresh and more optimised City. MyTEAM in NBA 2K26 will put past and present legends to the test in new single-player and multiplayer modes while players can lead a franchise as a General Manager in MyNBA, with 30 unique storylines to win a championship.