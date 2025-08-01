Switch 2 off to a big start, Mario Kart World goes with it – Nintendo Financials Q1 25/26

Advertisement

The Nintendo Switch 2 has posted some impressive numbers, with Nintendo reporting that the console has now sold more than 6 million units in its first seven weeks on sale. As of the end of June, 5.82 million units were officially in players’ hands. The only other major sales figure shared is for Mario Kart World, which has now sold through 5.63 million units—though given that it’s bundled with the console, that’s not too surprising.

Source: Nintendo

There’s no word yet on accessory sales or performance of other Nintendo Switch 2 titles—not even some early Donkey Kong Bananza numbers as a little treat. Nintendo hasn’t adjusted its forecast for the Switch 2 and still expects to sell 15 million units by the end of its fiscal year, which wraps up in March 2026.

Source: Nintendo

Unfortunately for the original Nintendo Switch, there’s not much to report. Fewer than one million consoles were sold during the quarter, and while games sold fairly well, there was nothing major worth noting. Guess people were confused about the box or something, hey?

There were no new release dates or anything like that announced either, Splatoon Raiders sits at TBD.

It’s also going to be tricky to track certain Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games, with Nintendo stating: “Packaged versions of Nintendo Switch 2 Edition software are included in Nintendo Switch 2 software sales units, and downloadable versions are included in Nintendo Switch software sales units.” That’ll make tracking Legends Z-A and the two Zelda titles a bit more complicated.

Nintendo Switch 2

Switch 2 Hardware

Nintendo Switch 2 total: 5.82m

Switch 2 Software Million Sellers Updates

Mario Kart World – 5.63m

Nintendo Switch

Switch Hardware

Nintendo Switch total: 153.10m (Up from 152.12m)

– Nintendo Switch: 220,000 this quarter

– Nintendo Switch Lite: 230,000 this quarter

– Nintendo Switch OLED Model: 530,000 this quarter

Evergreen Million Sellers

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 68.86m (up from 68.20m)

(up from 68.20m) Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 48.19m (up from 47.82m)

(up from 47.82m) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 36.55m (up from 36.24m)

(up from 36.24m) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 33.04m (up from 32.81m)

(up from 32.81m) Super Mario Odyssey – 29.50m (up from 29.28m)

(up from 29.28m) Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – 27.15m (up from 26.79m)

(up from 26.79m) Pokémon Sword and Shield – 26.84m (up from 26.72m)

(up from 26.72m) The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 21.93m (up from 21.73m)

(up from 21.73m) Super Mario Party – 21.19m (up from 21.16m)

(up from 21.16m) New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 18.36m (up from 18.25m)