Switch 2 Launch Recap- A special video episode of the Vookcast

by Daniel VuckovicJune 15, 2025
Join the team for a special video-only episode of the Vookcast as we share our thoughts on the Switch 2 after our first few days with the console. This episode was recorded earlier in the week and only posted now due to illness, apologies.

Ollie, Michael, Angelo, Luke, and special guest Vook give their fresh impressions of everything we’ve been playing on the Switch 2.

Note: There’s no Nintendo 20 Questions in this shorter episode of the show.

