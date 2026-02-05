Switch 2 Exclusive Orbitals sets release date for this ‘Winter’

We got an early look at Orbitals during The Game Awards last year, and last night’s Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase showed us even more reasons to be excited for this upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive.

We also got a good look at the gameplay of this co-operative adventure, along with confirmation that the game will support GameShare, which will make finding someone to play with all the easier. You’ll even be able to hear them, thanks to support for the built-in microphone in the Switch 2 console.

The release date is still set for Winter 2026 (that’s our Australian winter in the middle of the year — why can’t we use months like normal people).