Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition – Switch 2 Edition out now

Well, that’s a nice surprise — Nintendo has dropped a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition of Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition onto the Nintendo eShop, and it’s available to download right now.

The upgrade adds “supports enhanced resolutions up to 4K in TV mode” and “improved performance at up to 60fps”. What happens in handheld mode hasn’t yet been documented. It’s even more definitive, in higher definition now.

The upgrade is just $8 AUD if you already own the game. If you’re buying it for the first time, it’ll set you back $87.95AUD. A physical version will be released on April 16th, 2026.