Surprise: SNK vs. Capcom: Card Fighters’ Clash is out now on Switch

The Neo Geo Pocket Color classic, SNK vs. Capcom: Card Fighters’ Clash has all of a sudden appeared on the Nintendo Switch eShop. There was no teasing, no announcements – it’s just available right now for $12.00AUD.

The release combines the two seperate Neo Geo Pocket Color games into one so you can collect all of the cards. Fight in card battles with characters like Terry, Ryu, Chun-Li and even Mega Man. There’s 300 cards to collect in the game featuring a bunch of different SNK and Capcom characters.

Well that was a nice surprise.