Surprise, Alan Wake Remastered is out now on Nintendo Switch 

We knew it was coming, and it’s here – just in time for Halloween. Alan Wake Remastered is out now on the Nintendo Switch. It is a real port, too, no cloud version here.

The game has a 20% off launch discount as well. Usually it would be $44.95, but until November 9th, it’s just $35.96. You can buy it now from the eShop here.

The Switch version of the game includes the main game and two story expansions – The Signal and The Writer.