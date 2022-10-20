313
Surprise, Alan Wake Remastered is out now on Nintendo Switch 

by Daniel VuckovicOctober 20, 2022

We knew it was coming, and it’s here – just in time for Halloween. Alan Wake Remastered is out now on the Nintendo Switch. It is a real port, too, no cloud version here. 

The game has a 20% off launch discount as well. Usually it would be $44.95, but until November 9th, it’s just $35.96. You can buy it now from the eShop here.

The Switch version of the game includes the main game and two story expansions – The Signal and The Writer. 

