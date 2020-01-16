Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is getting a second Fighters Pass with 6 new fighters

The announcement of Fire Emblem: Three Houses’ Byleth joining the Smash roster wasn’t all that Nintendo had up their sleeve during this morning’s Super Smash Bros. Ultimate presentation.

It was previously announced that Smash Ultimate would be getting more DLC characters, and now we finally know a little bit more about how that’ll work. Sakurai revealed this morning that there’s a second wave of DLC coming as part of Fighters Pass Volume 2. Like the previous Fighters Pass, the characters included in the pass are not yet known, but this time around there will be 6 of them, compared to the 5 featured in the first Pass.

The new fighers in Fighters Pass Vol. 2 will trickle out a release between now and the end of December 2021. That’s right: there’s still two more years of this to go. We’ll be sure to bring you all the new information as it becomes available.