Super Nintendo World in Japan to open February 4th 2021, first photos from inside the Mario Kart ride
We’ve seen a bunch of spy shots from the sky and up high of Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan but nothing as crisp as this.
Universal has announced that the park will open on February 4th. Just last month Nintendo announced the attraction would open in Spring 2021, but it seems it’s going to be open a month earlier that expected.
Photos and details about how the rides work have been shown off by Japanese media who were able to attend early. The Mario Kart ride certainly some form of augmented reality.
Not that anyone in Australia can go just yet, but February is a while away – and things could be better by then. Fingers crossed!
