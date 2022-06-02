208
Super Nintendo World opening at Universal Studios in Hollywood in early 2023

by Daniel VuckovicJune 3, 2022

The second location for Super Nintendo World now has an opening date. Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood will open sometime in “Early 2023”. The flagship ride at this location will be the Mario Kart Bowser’s Challenge which we’ve already seen in action in Japan.

Just like the Japanese location, you’ll enter through a warp pipe into Super Nintendo World, where there is not only Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challange within Bowser’s Castle but a range of Nintendo themed shops and eateries.

Here’s the ride in action. Luckily it’s possible for us to actually go and check it out now.

