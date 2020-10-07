Super Nintendo World has a new opening date in Japan

Nintendo has announced a new opening date for the Super Nintendo World attraction at Universal Studios in Japan. It’ll now open in “Spring 2021”. That’s Japan’s Spring, so sometime before the end of March and the end of June.

While we wait for the land to open, the Mario Cafe & Store will be opening October 16th at Universal Studios Japan featuring themed foods and merchandise. pic.twitter.com/WpAdSE0xOC — Alicia Stella (@AliciaStella) October 7, 2020

Super Nintendo World will now open before the Olympics, just as it was to this year, before – you know what – happened. If you happen to be in Japan or are willing to risk travelling there however in October something else is opening earlier. A Mario Cafe and Store will be opening October 16th featuring food and merchandise.

