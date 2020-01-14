Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan will open in Japanese summer

Universal Studios Japan and Nintendo have confirmed that Super Nintendo World will open in summer in Japan, which is winter for us south of the equator.

Previously a vague “before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics” was given as a release window for the opening of the park. If this holds true, it is expected that Super Nintendo World will open in late-June or in July. Summer in Japan starts on the 21st of June, and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are set to start on the 24th of July, giving Universal and Nintendo a rough month or so window to work with.

To celebrate the announcement, Nintendo has revealed a musical collaboration between Galantis and Charli XCX, with an all new song called “We Are Born To Play,” plus a surreal music video. You can check it out below.