Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania mini game list revealed, Persona’s Morgana joins as DLC

A couple of things for Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania was revealed overnight, including the list of mini-games to be included with the game. The first paid DLC character was also revealed.

Morgana from Persona 5 is coming to Banana Mania as paid DLC. When playing as Morgana, the bananas in the game will be replaced with chests – like other DLC characters, they can be played in any mode. Unlike the other characters revealed so far, Morgana will set you back some coins, and they’re set at $5USD. We’ll have a local price as soon as possible.

We also got a final look at the list of mini games included in Banana Mania, and some of the best ones are there. Here’s the list.

Monkey Baseball

Monkey Billiards

Monkey Boat

Monkey Bowling

Monkey Dogfight

Monkey Fight

Monkey Golf

Monkey Racing

Monkey Shot

Monkey Soccer

Monkey Target

Monkey Tennis

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania is out on October 5th, EB Games also has an art book with preorders open up now.