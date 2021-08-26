167
Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania mini game list revealed, Persona’s Morgana joins as DLC

by Daniel VuckovicAugust 26, 2021

A couple of things for Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania was revealed overnight, including the list of mini-games to be included with the game. The first paid DLC character was also revealed.

Morgana from Persona 5 is coming to Banana Mania as paid DLC. When playing as Morgana, the bananas in the game will be replaced with chests – like other DLC characters, they can be played in any mode. Unlike the other characters revealed so far, Morgana will set you back some coins, and they’re set at $5USD. We’ll have a local price as soon as possible.

We also got a final look at the list of mini games included in Banana Mania, and some of the best ones are there. Here’s the list.

  • Monkey Baseball
  • Monkey Billiards
  • Monkey Boat
  • Monkey Bowling
  • Monkey Dogfight
  • Monkey Fight
  • Monkey Golf
  • Monkey Racing
  • Monkey Shot
  • Monkey Soccer
  • Monkey Target
  • Monkey Tennis

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania is out on October 5th, EB Games also has an art book with preorders open up now.

