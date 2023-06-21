Super Mario Bros. Wonder the next 2D Mario, out October 20th

Nintendo has announced a brand new, 2D Super Mario Bros. title called Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Wondering why it’s called that?

There’s a new item in the game called Wonder Seeds which make the world freak out. You can play as Mario, Luigi, Peach, Toad and Daisy and even Yoshi.

There’s also a new Mario power up where he becomes an elephant. Not even kidding.

Super Mario Wonder is out October 20th.

