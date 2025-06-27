Super Mario Strikers hits Nintendo Classics – GameCube on Switch 2 next week

Advertisement

Nintendo has confirmed that Super Mario Strikers, the 2005 extreme soccer game for the GameCube, will arrive next week on July 3rd for the Nintendo Switch 2. You’ll need to be a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscriber to take this one on.

Super Mario Strikers was developed by Next Level Games, now a Nintendo-owned studio that most recently worked on Mario Strikers: Battle League and Luigi’s Mansion 3 for the Switch.

The game is known for its wild art style, the infamous Waluigi crotch chop, and—of course—being a seriously fun soccer (or should we say football) game.

This will bring the total of Nintendo GameCube classics on the Switch to four, with F-Zero GX, The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, and SOULCALIBUR II being the others.