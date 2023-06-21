Super Mario RPG is being remade, and it’s coming to Switch on November 17th

Nintendo has announced a remake of Super Mario RPG, yeah – that one from the Super Nintendo. It returns with all new graphics and will release on November 17th.

Originally released on Super NES, Super Mario RPG has been overhauled with new graphics! Join Mario, Bowser, Princess Peach, and original characters Mallow and Geno, in an RPG filled with twists, turns and treasure. Mario must team up with his allies to face down a menacing force known as the Smithy Gang in order to recover seven stars and repair the Star Road. Whether you played the original game or have yet to take the journey, you can dive into this Nintendo Switch version of the very first RPG in the Super Mario series! Super Mario RPG launches for Nintendo Switch Nov. 17.