Super Mario Party Jamboree gets resolution bump on Switch 2 with new patch

Nintendo has pushed a new update out for Super Mario Party Jamboree bringing it to version 2.2.0, which mostly affects those with the Nintendo Switch 2 release of the game. Sorry original Switch owners, nothing really for you.

This update fixes one of the bigger problems we had with the game on the Switch 2 in our review: the base Super Mario Party Jamboree now runs at 1080p, both in handheld and docked on the Nintendo Switch 2. I hear you ask, didn’t the game run at that before? While we don’t have an exact resolution, the original release ran at less than 1080p, resulting in a softer look in both handheld and docked. However, even though it now runs at 1080p, it’s still not the 1440p the rest of the game runs in.

Before patch < 1080p Docked Post Patch 1080p Docked Before and after patch comparison

You see, within Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV, the game is split into two: the original Jamboree game, which until today’s update ran essentially the same as it did on the Switch, and the Jamboree TV mode with all the new stuff plus the option to play “Mario Party” in the higher 1440p resolution. This fixes the resolution in the base game but still doesn’t resolve any of the problems with the game being split in two, with achievements not tracking between them. Also, it’s still not the 1440p that’s right there in the other mode.

So this update is better, but there’s still no parity between the two sections, and the problems with splitting the game into two remain. Baby steps?

There’s also some difficulty changes for the Carnival Coaster (some of the stages are brutal), and other misc adjustments and fixes.