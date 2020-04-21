317
Super Mario Maker 2 getting its final update tomorrow, adds World Maker and more

by Daniel VuckovicApril 21, 2020

Super Mario Maker 2 will be receiving its final major update tomorrow, April 22nd. The update is a big one adding a bunch of requested features and items.

The big addition is the new World Maker mode, in this mode multiple courses created by people can be strung together to make a “world”, complete with end castle. Up to 8 worlds can be combined each with 40 courses with a number of different themes. It’s basically making your own Super Mario game from start to finish.

New power ups and enemies are include;

  • The Koopalings – all seven of them
  • SMB2 Mushroom – ride and throw enemies (SMB Only)
  • Frog Suit (SMB3 only)
  • Power Balloon (SMW only)
  • Super Acorn (NSMB only)
  • Boomerang Flower (SM3DW only)
  • New wearables in Super Mario 3D World style
  • Cursed Key (SMB only)
  • On/Off Trampoline (SM3DW only)
  • Mechakoopa

All of this is added to the game via a free update tomorrow. That’s a pretty massive update, enough to get you back to Super Mario Maker 2?

