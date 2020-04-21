Super Mario Maker 2 getting its final update tomorrow, adds World Maker and more

Super Mario Maker 2 will be receiving its final major update tomorrow, April 22nd. The update is a big one adding a bunch of requested features and items.

The big addition is the new World Maker mode, in this mode multiple courses created by people can be strung together to make a “world”, complete with end castle. Up to 8 worlds can be combined each with 40 courses with a number of different themes. It’s basically making your own Super Mario game from start to finish.

New power ups and enemies are include;

The Koopalings – all seven of them

SMB2 Mushroom – ride and throw enemies (SMB Only)

Frog Suit (SMB3 only)

Power Balloon (SMW only)

Super Acorn (NSMB only)

Boomerang Flower (SM3DW only)

New wearables in Super Mario 3D World style

Cursed Key (SMB only)

On/Off Trampoline (SM3DW only)

Mechakoopa

All of this is added to the game via a free update tomorrow. That’s a pretty massive update, enough to get you back to Super Mario Maker 2?