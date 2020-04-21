Super Mario Maker 2 getting its final update tomorrow, adds World Maker and more
Super Mario Maker 2 will be receiving its final major update tomorrow, April 22nd. The update is a big one adding a bunch of requested features and items.
The big addition is the new World Maker mode, in this mode multiple courses created by people can be strung together to make a “world”, complete with end castle. Up to 8 worlds can be combined each with 40 courses with a number of different themes. It’s basically making your own Super Mario game from start to finish.
New power ups and enemies are include;
- The Koopalings – all seven of them
- SMB2 Mushroom – ride and throw enemies (SMB Only)
- Frog Suit (SMB3 only)
- Power Balloon (SMW only)
- Super Acorn (NSMB only)
- Boomerang Flower (SM3DW only)
- New wearables in Super Mario 3D World style
- Cursed Key (SMB only)
- On/Off Trampoline (SM3DW only)
- Mechakoopa
All of this is added to the game via a free update tomorrow. That’s a pretty massive update, enough to get you back to Super Mario Maker 2?
What's your reaction?
Awesome
50%
Oh wow!
50%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments
Leave a Response