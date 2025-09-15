Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 will support Joy-Con 2 mouse controls

When Super Mario Galaxy 2 was missing from Super Mario 3D All-Stars, many lamented the exclusion. It probably wouldn’t have been very fun to play with only Gyro controls for Yoshi’s tongue anyway. When Nintendo announced that the Switch 2 would feature Joy-Con controllers with built-in mouse controls, fans finally saw a possible solution – and now Nintendo has confirmed it.

Image: Nintendo

On the Japanese Nintendo website detailing Switch 2 upgrades for existing Switch games, the newly added Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy 2 are listed with confirmation that they will support Joy-Con 2 mouse controls. The site doesn’t elaborate on how this will work, or whether it applies to both games, but it’s easy to imagine the Wii Remote’s A and B buttons (jumping and shooting Star Bits) being mapped to the R and ZR buttons while using mouse controls.

Image: Nintendo UK

It also confirms that when you play the games on the Switch, they’ll run at higher resolutions, Nintendo’s UK site confirms these to be 4K in docked mode and 1080p in handheld. Something that Nintendo didn’t make exactly clear in the Nintendo Direct.

Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 is out on October 2nd, 2025. You can the cheapest copy of it in our bargain roundup.