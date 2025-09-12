Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 coming to Switch this October

We now know the next Mario movie is based on Super Mario Galaxy, so Nintendo is also releasing both Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy 2 on the Nintendo Switch. The games will be available together in a retail pack, separately on the eShop, and there will also be new amiibo. All of this is due on October 2nd, 2025.

The game together will be $89.95AUD, or you can pick them up seperate for $59.95AUD each. You can preorder them now via the eShop.

Both games include new content, such as additional pages in Rosalina’s storybook. The storybook has also been added to Super Mario Galaxy. Rosalina’s storybook will also be sold as a physical book through the My Nintendo Store.

The new amiibo are Mario and Luma, and Rosalina and Luma. The amiibo are releasing on April 2nd, 2026.

We’ll have more details about Rosalina’s Storybook availability as soon as possible.