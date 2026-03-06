web analytics
New Super Mario Galaxy movie-themed Nintendo Direct set for Mario Day - Vooks

AUSTRALIA'S NINTENDO COMMUNITY

New Super Mario Galaxy movie-themed Nintendo Direct set for Mario Day

General

New Super Mario Galaxy movie-themed Nintendo Direct set for Mario Day

Probably not the Mario Direct you were really hoping for...
By
|
Posted:
|
0 Comments

Nintendo has announced a new Nintendo Direct, a Mario-themed one… for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. It’ll be broadcast early Tuesday morning, March 10th here in Australia, which is officially Mario Day.

The last one was just a couple of minutes long and gave us our first look at movie Yoshi. What will happen this time? Danny DeVito as Wario?

Well Wart from Super Mario Bros. 2 is in that updated posted above, so that’ll be something.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is out in Australia on April 1st, 2026. Here’s the times for everyone:

Australia

  • Perth: 05:00 am, Tuesday 10 March 2026
  • Adelaide: 07:30 am, Tuesday 10 March 2026
  • Darwin: 06:30 am, Tuesday 10 March 2026
  • Brisbane: 07:00 am, Tuesday 10 March 2026
  • Sydney: 08:00 am, Tuesday 10 March 2026
  • Melbourne: 08:00 am, Tuesday 10 March 2026
  • Hobart: 08:00 am, Tuesday 10 March 2026
  • Canberra: 08:00 am, Tuesday 10 March 2026

International

  • Los Angeles: 02:00 pm, Monday 9 March 2026
  • Tokyo: 06:00 am, Tuesday 10 March 2026
  • London: 09:00 pm, Monday 9 March 2026

Tags: The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Comment