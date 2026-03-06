New Super Mario Galaxy movie-themed Nintendo Direct set for Mario Day - Vooks

Nintendo has announced a new Nintendo Direct, a Mario-themed one… for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. It’ll be broadcast early Tuesday morning, March 10th here in Australia, which is officially Mario Day.
The last one was just a couple of minutes long and gave us our first look at movie Yoshi. What will happen this time? Danny DeVito as Wario?
Well Wart from Super Mario Bros. 2 is in that updated posted above, so that’ll be something.
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is out in Australia on April 1st, 2026. Here’s the times for everyone:
Australia
- Perth: 05:00 am, Tuesday 10 March 2026
- Adelaide: 07:30 am, Tuesday 10 March 2026
- Darwin: 06:30 am, Tuesday 10 March 2026
- Brisbane: 07:00 am, Tuesday 10 March 2026
- Sydney: 08:00 am, Tuesday 10 March 2026
- Melbourne: 08:00 am, Tuesday 10 March 2026
- Hobart: 08:00 am, Tuesday 10 March 2026
- Canberra: 08:00 am, Tuesday 10 March 2026
International
- Los Angeles: 02:00 pm, Monday 9 March 2026
- Tokyo: 06:00 am, Tuesday 10 March 2026
- London: 09:00 pm, Monday 9 March 2026
Comments