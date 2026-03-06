New Super Mario Galaxy movie-themed Nintendo Direct set for Mario Day - Vooks

Probably not the Mario Direct you were really hoping for...

Nintendo has announced a new Nintendo Direct, a Mario-themed one… for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. It’ll be broadcast early Tuesday morning, March 10th here in Australia, which is officially Mario Day.

The last one was just a couple of minutes long and gave us our first look at movie Yoshi. What will happen this time? Danny DeVito as Wario?

Well Wart from Super Mario Bros. 2 is in that updated posted above, so that’ll be something.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is out in Australia on April 1st, 2026. Here’s the times for everyone:

Australia

Perth: 05:00 am, Tuesday 10 March 2026

05:00 am, Tuesday 10 March 2026 Adelaide: 07:30 am, Tuesday 10 March 2026

07:30 am, Tuesday 10 March 2026 Darwin: 06:30 am, Tuesday 10 March 2026

06:30 am, Tuesday 10 March 2026 Brisbane: 07:00 am, Tuesday 10 March 2026

07:00 am, Tuesday 10 March 2026 Sydney: 08:00 am, Tuesday 10 March 2026

08:00 am, Tuesday 10 March 2026 Melbourne: 08:00 am, Tuesday 10 March 2026

08:00 am, Tuesday 10 March 2026 Hobart: 08:00 am, Tuesday 10 March 2026

08:00 am, Tuesday 10 March 2026 Canberra: 08:00 am, Tuesday 10 March 2026

