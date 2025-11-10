General

Super Mario Galaxy movie Direct set for later this week

Here we go.

by Daniel VuckovicNovember 11, 2025

Nintendo has announced a new Nintendo Direct presentation — this one’s for the upcoming Super Mario Galaxy movie. With tie-in promotions starting to appear, we knew it was only a matter of time before something like this was announced.

Here’s when you’ll need to be up for the Direct. It’s a late one for everyone, but if you’re up, you’re up.

  • Perth, Wednesday, 12 Nov 2025 at 10:00 pm AWST
  • Adelaide, Thursday, 13 Nov 2025 at 12:30 am ACDT
  • Darwin, Wednesday, 12 Nov 2025 at 11:30 pm ACST
  • Brisbane, Thursday, 13 Nov 2025 at 12:00 midn AEST
  • Sydney, Thursday, 13 Nov 2025 at 1:00 am AEDT
  • Melbourne, Thursday, 13 Nov 2025 at 1:00 am AEDT
  • Canberra, Thursday, 13 Nov 2025 at 1:00 am AEDT
  • Hobart, Thursday, 13 Nov 2025 at 1:00 am AEDT

The presentation will be available on YouTube, and also in the Nintendo Today app.

