Super Mario Galaxy movie Direct set for later this week

Nintendo has announced a new Nintendo Direct presentation — this one’s for the upcoming Super Mario Galaxy movie. With tie-in promotions starting to appear, we knew it was only a matter of time before something like this was announced.

Here’s when you’ll need to be up for the Direct. It’s a late one for everyone, but if you’re up, you’re up.

Perth, Wednesday, 12 Nov 2025 at 10:00 pm AWST

Adelaide, Thursday, 13 Nov 2025 at 12:30 am ACDT

Darwin, Wednesday, 12 Nov 2025 at 11:30 pm ACST

Brisbane, Thursday, 13 Nov 2025 at 12:00 midn AEST

Sydney, Thursday, 13 Nov 2025 at 1:00 am AEDT

Melbourne, Thursday, 13 Nov 2025 at 1:00 am AEDT

Canberra, Thursday, 13 Nov 2025 at 1:00 am AEDT

Hobart, Thursday, 13 Nov 2025 at 1:00 am AEDT

The presentation will be available on YouTube, and also in the Nintendo Today app.