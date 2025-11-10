General
Super Mario Galaxy movie Direct set for later this week
Here we go.
Nintendo has announced a new Nintendo Direct presentation — this one’s for the upcoming Super Mario Galaxy movie. With tie-in promotions starting to appear, we knew it was only a matter of time before something like this was announced.
Here’s when you’ll need to be up for the Direct. It’s a late one for everyone, but if you’re up, you’re up.
- Perth, Wednesday, 12 Nov 2025 at 10:00 pm AWST
- Adelaide, Thursday, 13 Nov 2025 at 12:30 am ACDT
- Darwin, Wednesday, 12 Nov 2025 at 11:30 pm ACST
- Brisbane, Thursday, 13 Nov 2025 at 12:00 midn AEST
- Sydney, Thursday, 13 Nov 2025 at 1:00 am AEDT
- Melbourne, Thursday, 13 Nov 2025 at 1:00 am AEDT
- Canberra, Thursday, 13 Nov 2025 at 1:00 am AEDT
- Hobart, Thursday, 13 Nov 2025 at 1:00 am AEDT
The presentation will be available on YouTube, and also in the Nintendo Today app.
