Super Mario Galaxy Movie Direct announced for Sunday night

Nintendo has announced a Nintendo Direct specifically for the upcoming The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. The stream will take place on Sunday night/Monday morning, depending on your timezone, on the 25th or 26th of January.

At this stage very little is known about the Direct, but we can probably assume it will be similar to the Super Mario Bros. Movie Direct back in 2022. That livestream featured the world premiere trailer for the film, as well as new information about the film and messages from the cast — including the infamous “stomping Koopas” line from Mario voice actor Chris Pratt. That one was 8 minutes long, so expect about the same here.

Join us on Sunday, Jan 25, at 6am PT for the #NintendoDirect featuring an exclusive look at The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Please note that no game information will be included in this presentation.



Watch here: https://t.co/gTC114mMLz pic.twitter.com/4DOoFU1fFJ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 23, 2026

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Direct will take place at the following time:

1:00 AM AEDT – Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Hobart

– Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Hobart 12:30 AM ACDT – Adelaide

– Adelaide 12:00 AM AEST – Brisbane

– Brisbane 11:30 PM ACST – Darwin

– Darwin 10:00 PM AWST – Perth

– Perth 11:00 PM JST – Tokyo



