Super Mario Galaxy 1 + 2, amiibo, Rosalina’s Storybook – Aussie Bargain Roundup
Where to grab Super Mario Galaxy 1 + 2 cheapest in Australia.
Welcome to the Galaxy.
Two of Mario’s best outings are coming together in one package this October. Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy 2 are being bundled together, complete with music tracks, and will be playable in 1080p on the Switch and 4K on the Switch 2. As well as upgraded graphics, new pages have been added to Rosalina’s Storybook in Super Mario Galaxy, while Super Mario Galaxy 2 features an entirely new storybook.
This isn’t the first time Super Mario Galaxy has appeared on the Switch, so if you’re only after Galaxy 2, you’ll have the option to buy just that one digitally. However, if you decide to pick up the other later, it won’t be as cheap.
Although the games are out soon, the movie, the amiibo, and even a real-life version of Rosalina’s Storybook will be releasing later. We’ve included them here anyway, as who knows if they’ll still be available for pre-order by then.
Super Mario Galaxy 1 + 2 is out October 2nd, 2025, the Mario & Luma and Rosalina & Lumas amiibo are out April 2nd, 2026 and the Rosalina’s Storybook is out on November 25th, 2025.
Amazon.com.au
- Super Mario Galaxy 1 + 2 – $79 – Link
- Super Mario Galaxy: Mario & Luma amiibo – $44 – Link
- Super Mario Galaxy: Rosalina & Lumas amiibo – $44 – Link
Big W
- Super Mario Galaxy 1 + 2 – $79 – Link
- Super Mario Galaxy: Mario & Luma amiibo – $44 – Link
- Super Mario Galaxy: Rosalina & Lumas amiibo – $44 – Link
EB Games
- Super Mario Galaxy 1 + 2 – $89.95 – Link
- Super Mario Galaxy: Mario & Luma amiibo – $44.95 – Link
- Super Mario Galaxy: Rosalina & Lumas amiibo – $44.95 – Link
- Super Mario Galaxy: Rosalina’s Storybook – $44 – Link
eShop
- Super Mario Galaxy 1 + 2 – $89.95 – Link
- Super Mario Galaxy – $59.95 – Link
- Super Mario Galaxy 2 – $59.95 – Link
The Gamesmen
- Super Mario Galaxy 1 + 2 – $89.95 – Link
- Super Mario Galaxy: Mario & Luma amiibo – $44.95 – Link
- Super Mario Galaxy: Rosalina & Lumas amiibo – $44.95 – Link
JB Hi-Fi
- Super Mario Galaxy 1 + 2 – $79 – Link
- Super Mario Galaxy: Mario & Luma amiibo – $44 – Link
- Super Mario Galaxy: Rosalina & Lumas amiibo – $44 – Link
My Nintendo Store
- Super Mario Galaxy 1 + 2 – $89.95 – Link
- Super Mario Galaxy: Mario & Luma amiibo – $44.95 – Link
- Super Mario Galaxy: Rosalina & Lumas amiibo – $44.95 – Link
Target
- Super Mario Galaxy 1 + 2 – TBC
- Super Mario Galaxy: Mario & Luma amiibo – TBC
- Super Mario Galaxy: Rosalina & Lumas amiibo – TBC