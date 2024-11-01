0

Super Mario Bros. Wonder songs added to Nintendo Music

by Daniel VuckovicNovember 1, 2024
Nintendo hasn’t taken a break, and they’re already adding more music to the Nintendo Music app. Today, they’ve added 86 tracks from Super Mario Bros. Wonder, providing over an hour and a half of new tunes.

This update bodes well for the app’s music library; while it’s only been a day since launch, it seems Nintendo may not be “drip-feeding” new tunes to the app as gradually as some expected.

More music is on the way, too. The trailer and Japanese website reveal upcoming tracks from F-Zero XSuper Mario 64The Wind Waker, and Wii Sports.

By the way, we won’t be covering every music addition from now on—only the awesome ones!

