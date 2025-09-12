Super Mario Bros. Wonder gets Switch 2 Edition, Talking Flower in-real-life next year

Nintendo has announced another fresh Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, and this time it’s Super Mario Bros. Wonder’s turn. The game is getting an upgrade along with a new add-on called Meetup in Bellabel Park. Together, it all makes for the comically long title: Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park. Nintendo, we really need to talk about this.

The upgrades and add-on were only briefly shown, and it’s still a while away, with a release window set for autumn 2026 (March to May) in Australia.

More experiences are coming to the Flower Kingdom. Enjoy a variety of attractions in the Bellabel Park plaza that lets you team up with (or work against) friends and family. Collect the most coins, run and hide in Phanto Tag, work together to pass a Bob-omb to the goal and more. This Nintendo Switch 2 Edition adds even more content and enhancements as well.

There’s also a new Nintendo hardware launching, the Talking Flower – its a real life statue of a Talking Flower from the game that can talk (if you want them too) and “add a little extra fun to your day”.

They’re due out the same time as Nintendo Switch 2 Edition of Wonder, but there’s no pricing just yet.