Super Mario Bros. 40th Anniversary shirts now available to preorder in Australia

Drippin' swagoo.

by Daniel VuckovicNovember 19, 2025

Now you can wear what Mr Miyamoto wears. The Super Mario Bros. 40th anniversary T-shirts are now available to preorder from the My Nintendo Store in Australia and New Zealand.

There’s a kids’ size and adult sizes up to 3XL. On the front is the Super Mario Bros.u 40th anniversary logo, and on the back it says “Since 1985”. They won’t ship until the end of January, and they’ll set you back $59.00 regardless of the size you choose.

They’re available only on the My Nintendo Store and available to preorder now.

