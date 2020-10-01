Super Mario Bros. 35, the battle royale reimagining for Super Mario Bros is out now

During the surprise Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary Direct, a couple of weeks back Super Mario Bros. 35 was announced and just a few weeks later it’s here. This free game for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers pits 35 people against each other in a competitive reimagining of the original Super Mario Bros.

You can grab the game here, it’s free and like some other Super Mario 35th Anniversary stuff it’ll only be available until 31st of March 2021. But after Nintendo did a backflip on Jump Rope Challenge, who knows anymore?