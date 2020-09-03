Super Mario Bros. 35 is a battle royale for classic Mario coming next month

Have you ever wanted to play Super Mario Bros. against 34 other players? Nintendo’s got you covered.

Announced during the surprise Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary Direct was Super Mario Bros. 35, an online battle royale game where you and 34 other players compete to see who truly is the best Super Mario (bro).

In SMB35, you’ll compete in a series of classic courses, where your success is others’ downfall. Defeating enemies will land them on your opponent’s screen (and vice versa). There’s a tonne of strategy to the game, much like Tetris 99, so there’ll be plenty of fun to be had.

Unfortunately, the game will only be available for a limited time, starting on the 1st of October 2020 until the 31st of March 2021. On the upside, it’ll be free for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, so maybe beggars can’t be choosers.