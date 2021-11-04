Super Mario 64 in Super Mario 3D All Stars now compatible with the N64 controller

File this under “things that I thought were already a thing”, Nintendo has pushed up an update for Super Mario 3D All Stars to add Nintendo 64 Controller compatibility to Super Mario 3D All Stars.

This now means that you can use the new Nintendo 64 for Switch in Super Mario 3D All Stars, but only for Super Mario 64. Sadly the controller is still sold out if you missed out on the first two drops, hopefully more are on the way.

Update the game to get version 1.1.1 and you’re away.