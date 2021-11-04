Super Mario 64 in Super Mario 3D All Stars now compatible with the N64 controller
File this under “things that I thought were already a thing”, Nintendo has pushed up an update for Super Mario 3D All Stars to add Nintendo 64 Controller compatibility to Super Mario 3D All Stars.
This now means that you can use the new Nintendo 64 for Switch in Super Mario 3D All Stars, but only for Super Mario 64. Sadly the controller is still sold out if you missed out on the first two drops, hopefully more are on the way.
Update the game to get version 1.1.1 and you’re away.
Nintendo Switchソフト『スーパーマリオ ３Ｄコレクション』の更新データVer.1.1.1の配信を開始しました。更新することで『スーパーマリオ64』を「NINTENDO 64 コントローラー」（Nintendo Switch Online加入者限定商品）でプレイすることができます。 https://t.co/UmrwP6e8C6 pic.twitter.com/RHKN7g0tLo— 任天堂サポート (@nintendo_cs) November 4, 2021
