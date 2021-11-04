747
0

Super Mario 64 in Super Mario 3D All Stars now compatible with the N64 controller

by Daniel VuckovicNovember 4, 2021

File this under “things that I thought were already a thing”, Nintendo has pushed up an update for Super Mario 3D All Stars to add Nintendo 64 Controller compatibility to Super Mario 3D All Stars.

This now means that you can use the new Nintendo 64 for Switch in Super Mario 3D All Stars, but only for Super Mario 64. Sadly the controller is still sold out if you missed out on the first two drops, hopefully more are on the way.

Update the game to get version 1.1.1 and you’re away.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
33%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
67%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Switch
Tags
nintendo 64
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment